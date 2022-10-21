ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash in Zeeland Township Friday evening, deputies said.

It happened around 6:36 p.m. at the intersection of I-196 business loop and 84th Avenue, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said. A Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by a 48-year-old Zeeland man was southbound on 84th Avenue and had a green light. At the same time, a Buick Enclave driven by an 89-year-old Zeeland woman ran the red light while headed east on the I-196 business loop and crashed into the motorcycle, deputies said.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the Buick was not injured, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.