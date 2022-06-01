CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle near Conklin Wednesday.

It happened around 7 p.m. on 32nd Avenue near Gooding Street in Chester Township.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was driving with a group of other motorcycles when he lost control and crashed on the road, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

He was brought to the hospital with serious injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe speed was a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.