Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Ottawa Co. crash

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 43-year-old motorcyclist is seriously hurt after a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened just after noon Wednesday at Wilson Street near Kenowa Avenue in Wright Township, east of Coopersville.

Deputies say a Conklin man was riding his motorcycle westbound on Wilson Street when he inadvertently ran off the road onto the gravel shoulder. That caused him to lose control and crash into a ditch, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

He was taken to Mercy Health Saint Mary’s in critical condition. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, deputies say.