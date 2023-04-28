HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died in a crash near Holland Friday.

It happened around 5:45 p.m. on Riley Street near 132nd Avenue in Holland Township. The motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Riley Street when a car, driven by a 68-year-old woman from Holland, turned out in front of him, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Holland Township, died from his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say a passenger in the car was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.