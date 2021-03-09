Motorcyclist injured, taken to jail after deputy chase

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized then taken to jail after fleeing from deputies before crashing.

It happened around 6:40 p.m. near Holland State Park on Ottawa Beach Road.

Ottawa County deputies say a group of motorcycles were driving eastbound from Holland State Park at a high rate of speed. Deputies tried to conduct traffic stops by the motorcycles accelerated and continued eastbound.

When passing a marked patrol car, one motorcyclist lost control while trying to pass the deputy as they both were rounding a curve in the road. The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old man from Kalamazoo, suffered minor injuries.

Authorities stopped pursuing the other motorcyclists shortly after the motorcyclist crashed.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment then the transported to the Ottawa County Jail on several charges. Deputies say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.88.Silent.