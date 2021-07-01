Motorcyclist injured in Olive Township crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in Ottawa County early Thursday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Port Sheldon Street and 104th Avenue in Olive Township, north of Zeeland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 1998 Honda, driven by a 35-year-old Holland man, was heading south on 104th and stopped at the intersection of Port Sheldon. The driver went into the intersection but did not see an eastbound motorcycle. The crash caused the motorcyclist, a 56-year-old Norton Shores man, to be thrown into a ditch.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.