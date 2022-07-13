JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash in Jamestown Township Wednesday.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. on Byron Road east of 8th Avenue, between Hudsonville and Byron Center.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound driver who was turning left onto a private drive failed to yield to the westbound motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old Eaton Rapids man, was thrown from his bike. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car, a 16-year-old from Saugatuck, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. Her passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Hamilton, was not hurt. Both were wearing their seat belts.