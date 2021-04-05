Motorcyclist injured in Allendale Twp. crash

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a car Monday evening.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on westbound Lake Michigan Drive near Edgewater Avenue, just east of 56th Avenue.

Ottawa County deputies say a motorcycle, driven by a 56-year-old man of Allendale, was driving westbound on Lake Michigan Drive. A Pontiac Grand Am, driven by a 22-year-old woman of Allendale, was pulling out of a McDonalds when it hit the motorcyclist.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was taken the hospital by ambulance. They say he complained of having pain in his ribs and that his injuries aren’t considered life threatening. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Grand Am was cited for failing to yield to the right-of-way.