Motorcyclist injured after crash near Coopersville

POLKTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash near Coopersville Saturday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of 56th Avenue and Wilson Street.

The motorcyclist, a 42-year-old man from Whitehall, had stopped for the stop sign on Wilson Street but then pulled into the path of a car and was hit, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

He was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.

The driver and passenger of the car did not report any injuries.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.

