ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 27-year-old man is in the hospital after a crash involving his motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Chicago Drive and 48th Avenue in Zeeland Township. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said a 2007 Suzuki Motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old Holland man was headed east on Chicago Drive. Witnesses told police they believed he was driving “in a careless manner.”

The motorcycle hit a 2000 Ford SUV, driven by a 26-year-old woman from Husdonville, that was stopped at the red light at the intersection, deputies said. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet. He was taken by ambulance to Zeeland Community Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the driver of the Ford was not injured.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating.