HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Holland Monday.

It happened around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Depot Lane in Holland Township.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Holland Township, lost control, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said the motorcycle fell on its side and slid across the road.

The man was brought to a local hospital in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.