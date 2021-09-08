Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on I-96 near Marne

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on I-96 near Marne Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on eastbound I-96 between the 24 and 25 mile markers in Tallmadge Township.

Several road commission trucks were working on the shoulder for road maintenance, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Multiple warning signs were posted, officials say.

A 38-year-old man from Marne was riding his motorcycle when he ran into one of the commission trucks, the sheriff’s office said. It said the truck had a yellow flashing arrow sign and a crash attenuator.

Officials say the motorcyclist was brought to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck did not report any injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

The left lane of I-96 in that area is closed for crash reconstruction, the sheriff’s office said.