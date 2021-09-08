Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash on I-96 near Marne

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic ottawa county sheriff's office_1520474608328.jpg.jpg

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash on I-96 near Marne Wednesday.

The crash happened around 11:50 a.m. on eastbound I-96 between the 24 and 25 mile markers in Tallmadge Township.

Several road commission trucks were working on the shoulder for road maintenance, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Multiple warning signs were posted, officials say.

A 38-year-old man from Marne was riding his motorcycle when he ran into one of the commission trucks, the sheriff’s office said. It said the truck had a yellow flashing arrow sign and a crash attenuator.

Officials say the motorcyclist was brought to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the truck did not report any injuries.

The crash is being investigated.

The left lane of I-96 in that area is closed for crash reconstruction, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links