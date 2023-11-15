ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a motorcyclist was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash near Zeeland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the curve portion of the roadway where Riley Street turns into 56th Avenue in Zeeland Township.

Investigators said a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 62-year-old Zeeland man, was heading eastbound when he lost control and left the roadway.

The sheriff’s office initially said the man was flown to the hospital by West Michigan Aircare but later said he was taken by ambulance in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.