HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near Holland Thursday, deputies say.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of East Lakewood Boulevard and North Park Drive.

A westbound driver was trying to turn left onto North Park Drive and crashed with a motorcyclist going eastbound through the intersection, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man from Holland, was brought to the hospital in critical condition, deputies say. They say the other driver, a 66-year-old woman from Southgate, was brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.

Residents are asked to avoid the intersection as authorities investigate.