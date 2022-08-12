JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after Friday afternoon crash in Jamestown Township.

Just after 4 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Greenly Street and 40th Avenue for a crash involving a motorcycle.

Responding deputies learned that a 2005 Ford Taurus, driven by a 20-year-old Zeeland man, had stopped at the stop sign at the intersection. The car then pulled out onto 40th Avenue and into the path of a southbound 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle, driven by a 56-year-old Holland man.

The Holland man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. The extent of his injuries is unknown. Deputies said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Zeeland man was not hurt. The sheriff’s office said he was cited for the crash.