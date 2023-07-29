GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a Saturday morning crash in Grand Haven Township.

Around 6:25 a.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Robbins Road and Mercury Drive after receiving reports about a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle, driven by a 23-year-old Grand Haven man, was traveling east on Robbins Road. The motorcycle crossed the center line and sideswiped a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu. The motorcycle then traveled about 150 yards before the man fell off.

The Grand Haven man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Neither the driver of the Chevrolet, a 39-year-old Grand Haven man, nor the passenger, a 15-year-old Grand Haven boy, were hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.