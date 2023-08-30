HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was taken to the hospital by ambulance after his motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle near Holland Wednesday night, deputies said.

The crash happened at 9:23 p.m. on Butternut Drive at the intersection of 136th Avenue in Holland Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A 2014 Harley Davidson driven by a 40-year-old Holland man rear-ended a 2004 Lexus driven by a 47-year-old Holland woman that was stopped at the light.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with injuries deputies described as serious but not life-threatening. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, deputies said.

Butternut Drive was closed for less than an hour following the crash.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.