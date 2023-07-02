ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a Saturday evening crash in Allendale Township.

Just after 10 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to Warner Street near 72nd Avenue after receiving a report about a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.

Responding deputies learned that a 24-year-old Fruitport man was heading eastbound on a 2021 Yamaha motorcycle. A Subaru Crosstrek, driven by a 47-year-old Allendale man, didn’t yield to the motorcycle while turning left onto Warner Street.

The sheriff’s office said the Fruitport man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The Allendale man had minor injuries. None of his passengers were hurt, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.