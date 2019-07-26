Motorcyclist dies day after crash in Ottawa Co.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist died a day after being injured in a crash in Ottawa County.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday on Lakeshore Drive near 5th Street in Park Township, northwest of Holland.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the motorcyclist was driving at a high rate of speed when he tried to avoid a vehicle, lost control and crashed. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

The motorcyclist, identified as 42-year-old David Justice of Holland, died Thursday night, according to the sheriff’s office.

Alcohol nor drugs were factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer.