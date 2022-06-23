HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist has died after a crash near Holland on Monday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff.

The sheriff’s office was informed by Spectrum Hospital on Thursday morning that Steven Snider, a 56-year-old man from Holland, died of his injuries Wednesday afternoon.

His injuries were from a crash that happened on Monday around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of 136th Avenue and Depot Lane in Holland Township. Deputies say Snider lost control of his motorcycle. It fell on its side and slid across the road.

After the crash, Snider was brought to the hospital in critical condition. Deputies say he was not wearing a helmet.