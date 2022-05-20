HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Olive man was airlifted to the hospital Friday after he hit a pickup truck that pulled into his path in Holland Township.

Around 2:30 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to James Street east of 120th Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a 2015 GMC Sierra, driven by a 22-year-old Holland man, was pulling out of a private drive onto James Street and into the path of an eastbound 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle. The motorcycle, driven by a 59-year-old West Olive man, hit the pickup truck which caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from the bike.

The West Olive man was airlifted to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said that his injuries are life-threatening. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Holland man was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.