HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say 1 person was injured in a motorcycle versus car accident Saturday evening.

It happened at 8:17 p.m. Saturday on US-31 at James Street in Holland Township.

According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, a 71-year-old Holland man was driving his motorcycle southbound on US-31 before yielding to an ambulance traveling eastbound on James Street. The motorcycle was rear-ended by a 25-year-old Holland woman driving a Subaru Crosstrek who did not see the ambulance or the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Subaru driver and passengers did not suffer any injuries

US-31 was closed on the southbound side while the crash was investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.