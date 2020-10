GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ottawa County mom charged in her son’s drowning death will spend time in jail.

Miranda Rowe was sentenced Monday to 180 days in jail and will spend two years on probation after her release.

Rowe was charged with neglect after her 6-year-old son Iain Rowe drowned in Lake Michigan in June.

A courtesy photo of Iain Rowe.

Prosecutors say she left the child unattended in the water on a red flag day.

Rowe previously pleaded guilty to failing to protect the child.