HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged in the death of her baby, who authorities say died after being left alone in a bathtub at a women’s shelter in Holland.

Elizabeth May Robinson of Holland was arraigned this week on a count of involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 11-month-old daughter, Roslyn Robinson.

Court records show Robinson is accused of leaving Roslyn alone and unsupported in a bathtub filled with water.

It happened around 9 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Gateway Women’s Mission on Fairbanks Avenue near E. 16th Street on a report of near-drowning of a baby. Roslyn was taken to a Grand Rapids hospital and died two weeks later.

Police said the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed the case and issued charges last week.

Robinson was released on a $15,000 personal recognizance bond. She is expected back in court for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 8. If convicted, she faces up to 15 years in prison.