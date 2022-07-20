HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a woman has been charged for being intoxicated during a crash that caused the deaths of her three children when her car rolled off the road and landed in a pond in February.

Leticia Gonzales, 30, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of operating while intoxicated causing death. She was booked into the Ottawa County Jail on Tuesday and given a $250,000 cash bond or surety.

The charges stem from a crash that happened on Feb. 17 on James Street, between 112th and 120th Avenues in Holland Township. Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies said around 11 a.m., Gonzales was driving an SUV when she drifted across the center turn lane and two eastbound lanes of James Street, hit the curb and flipped into an icy pond.

Three boys,1-year-old Josiah Gonzales, 3-year-old Jeremiah Gonzales and 4-year-old Jerome Gonzales, were trapped in the SUV when deputies arrived.

First responders extricated them when they arrived, but all three children were pronounced dead at the scene. Their autopsies showed that they had drowned.

Gonzales was able to escape the vehicle with minor injuries.

A little over a week after the crash, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said they were not ruling out the possibility of narcotics or medication factoring into the crash.