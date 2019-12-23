More than 2,000 customers without power in Ottawa Co.

A screenshot of the Consumers Energy outage map showing an outage in Ottawa County Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — More than 2,000 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Ottawa County Monday morning.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, the outage was first reported shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday. The outage is affecting more than 2,000 customers in Robinson and Grand Haven townships.

The utility company says crews have been assigned to restore power, which is estimated to be back on around 1:45 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the outage is unknown.

News 8 is working to find out more information. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.