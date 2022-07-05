WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Berlin Fair kicked off Monday with fun activities like horse shows, a monster truck championship, live music and a carnival.

The festival is at Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex in Marne. It runs through Saturday, July 9. General admission is $5 for adults, and free for kids 12 and under. Parking is free. On Tuesday, the admission will be only $3 if you bring a non-perishable food donation for Coopersville Cares from noon to 8 p.m.

Wednesday is Senior Citizen’s Day, where people ages 62 and up can get in free all day. There will be coffee and donuts for seniors from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday is Disability Awareness Day, where lunch will be provided from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Building 24. Carnival rides for people with special need will be from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Friday is Kid’s Day, where the carnival opens earlier than usual, at 1 p.m. Wristbands for all day carnival rides are available for $20.

Saturday is Veteran’s Day, where all veterans get in free. Jethro FM will be hosting a Red, White and Blue Festival, featuring live music from artists like Mackenzie O’Brein, the Bootstrap Boys, Andy Paul and more. Tickets can be bought online at www.jethro.fm.

All week, there will be an adult beverage tent starting at 6 p.m. There will also be a petting zoo, a dog racing monkey jockey and bingo. The monster truck championship is Tuesday at 7 p.m. It costs $15 for adults, $10 for ages 5-10 and is free for children under 5.

For a list of all the events, visit the Berlin Fair website.