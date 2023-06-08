HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Momentum Center in Holland is launching a program that aims to help kids have a fun summer while setting them up for success.

The Summer Teen Program will run from noon to 3 p.m. Mondays and Fridays from June 12 through Aug. 25 at the Momentum Center on 14th Street near Harrison Avenue.

Kids age 13 to 17 can join. The program included in a Momentum Center membership, which costs $1 yearly.

“Our teens will have the opportunity to learn some life skills through Arbor Circle and their Botvin LifeSkills Transition Program: learning about how to be an adult, how to work with finances, those connections you make as an adult,” Holland program coordinator Sarah Strang explained. “And then we have some really fun art projects that we’re going to be creating, as well as getting out into the hiking trails.”

You can learn more about the Summer Teen Program by going to the Kickoff to Summer event, which runs from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday at Moo-Mentum Ice Cream Parlor next to the Momentum Center.

You can apply for a Momentum Center membership at the site or by emailing office@momentumcentergh.org.