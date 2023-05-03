GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — As Mental Health Awareness month continues in May, one West Michigan organization is hosting, a free, family-friendly movie night.

The Momentum Center in Grand Haven will have a showing of “Disney’s Christopher Robin” next week.

The center, which has locations in both Grand Haven and Holland, is focused on helping people cope with mental illness, addictions, and disabilities. The free dinner and movie nights are held the second Friday of each month and anyone is invited to attend.

“We want to make sure we’re inviting people to think about how they’re taking care of themselves. And we also want to normalize the conversation about mental health and mental illness in general,” said Barbara Lee VanHorssen, Experi-Mentor at the Momentum Center. “We work really hard to cut down the stigmas and the stereotypes that surround our mental well-being so that we are comfortable talking about our mental health and reaching out for assistance when we need it,”

The Dinner and a movie night showing of Disney’s “Christopher Robin” is happening May 12 at the Momentum Center’s location on Columbus Avenue in Grand Haven. Dinner will be served at 5 p.m. and the movie starts at 6 p.m.