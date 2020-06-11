Mom of teen who drowned in pool sentenced in drug charge

Michelle Koets on Zoom while being sentenced to drug charge on June 11, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michelle Koets, the wife of a Grand Rapids Community College professor charged in their impaired son’s drowning death in the family’s backyard pool, was sentenced Thursday to 21 days in jail for a drug charge.

In February, she pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor charge of obtaining a controlled substance by false representation.

Authorities say she and her husband, Timothy Koets, continued to fill their son’s Ritalin prescription more than six months after their son’s death in March 2019.

Timothy Koets has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 16-year-old Sam Koets, who had special needs. He also faces charges in connection to the Ritalin prescription.