Mom of teen who drowned in icy pool pleads to drug charge

A Jan. 10, 2020 photo shows Michelle Koets in a courthouse for a hearing on charges filed after the death of her son with special needs.

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michelle Koets, the wife of a Grand Rapids Community College professor charged in their impaired son’s drowning death in the family’s backyard pool, pleaded no contest to a drug charge.

On Wednesday, Michelle Koets pleaded to one misdemeanor charge of obtaining a controlled substance by false representation.

Authorities say she and her husband, Timothy Koets, continued to fill their son’s Ritalin prescription more than six months after their son’s death in March 2019.

Timothy Koets has been charged with manslaughter in the death of 16-year-old Sam Koets, who had special needs.

He also faces three felony charges in connection to the Ritalin prescription, including obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, false reporting to obtain a controlled substance and health care fraud.