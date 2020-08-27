Mom pleads guilty in young son’s beach drowning death

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A mom has pleaded guilty to a felony child neglect charge after her son drowned in Lake Michigan this summer.

Miranda Rowe, 33, of Spring Lake Township, has been charged with third-degree child neglect, which could carry up to two years in prison.

Rowe’s son, 6-year-old Iain went missing at Holland State Park on June 6. His body was recovered just north of the Holland channel on June 7. His death was ruled a drowning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 they found the incident strange and decided to investigate further.

Investigators say the mother’s attentiveness of her child was questionable. After interviews and a search warrant of her cell phone, investigators believe Rowe was negligent in caring for her child, leading to his death.

On Thursday, Rowe turned herself in and pleaded guilty at the Holland District Court.

“This is certainly a tragic circumstance, but people have to be held accountable for their actions, or inactions, in this case,” OCSO Captain Mark Bennett.

Bennett said he couldn’t remember another time a parent was charged with neglect after a child’s drowning at a beach.

Rowe is out on bond as of Thursday.