TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Moelker Orchards announced it will be closing this month after operating for more than 100 years.

In an announcement posted on Facebook, the Moelker family said the market and Old Bell Bakery would be closed permanently on Dec. 23, and the farm will be put up for sale in early 2023.

“On Saturday, December 10, we will have our final Customer Appreciation Day. We hope you stop by to celebrate with us and share memories. Between now and December 23, it will be business as usual. We will continue to have apples, cider, donuts, pies, crisps, dumplings, muffins, fudge, & jarred goods available. It is our goal to sell through our current inventory, so some items may run out sooner than that. If you have any gift certificates, please use them by our closing date,” the post said in part.

The Moelker family has been running the farm since 1907. However, Tom and Bonnie Moelker will be retiring after this year, according to the post.

The Moelker family went on to thank customers for their support over the years.