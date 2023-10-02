TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Moelker Orchards near Grand Rapids has reopened under with a new name.

Hudsonville-based Farmhaus Cider Co. bought the orchard at 9265 Kenowa Ave. near Riverbend Drive in Tallmadge Township after the Moelker family closed it at the end of 2022. The orchard, first opened in 1907, was ran by the Moelker family for more than a century.

The orchard has been renamed Farmhaus Farms.

“When we learned this beautiful family farm was for sale and being eyed for development we had to do everything we could to save it,” Farmhaus President John Behrens said in a release. “We are excited to take our experience creating a fun, welcoming and unique family environment in Hudsonville and applying that to the farm in Grand Rapids. We’re thrilled to be able to grow our own fruit and show our customers the entire process, as well as expand into new product offerings in our new bakery and farm market. This is another step in the Farmhaus adventure creating fun, unique experiences for the whole family.”

According to the Sunday release from Farmhaus Cider, Farmhaus Farms will have some of the same offerings as Moelker Orchards did with some additions, including a new bakery.