Mobility aid nonprofit marks donation milestone

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County-based charity driven by volunteers and the celebration of children conquering disabilities has reached a major milestone.

Lori’s Voice, founded by Lori and Dave Hastings in 2011, has reached $1 million in grants to benefit children with special needs.

The milestone announced Monday speaks to the grassroots nature of the nonprofit, which offers financial support to West Michigan families with children facing degenerative diseases and mobility obstacles.

Dave Hastings told News 8 the organization granted $11,000 its first year. Momentum peaked in 2019, which resulted in more than $300,000 granted during the calendar year.

Lori and Dave Hastings believe each year will see continued growth thanks to generous support from the community. The organization continues to run primarily from the couple’s sun room with the help of committed volunteers.

Lori’s Voice hopes to obtain its first corporate sponsors in the near future.

You can learn more about the nonprofit and how to support it on the Lori’s Voice website.