Ottawa County

Missing woman with dementia found safe

By:

Posted: Apr 21, 2019 01:22 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 21, 2019 01:37 PM EDT

CLARE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County woman with dementia has been found safe Sunday afternoon after being reported as missing earlier that morning.  

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office found 80-year-old Carol Sue Banton in Clare, a city that is about 15 miles north of Mt. Pleasant, just before 1 p.m.

Banton, of Georgetown Township, had told her husband at 3 a.m. that she was leaving to visit relatives in Chicago for Easter. When family members heard of her departure, they called the Sheriff's Office around 9 a.m.

Authorities said she was unharmed and is waiting for family members to pick her up from Clare. 

