Missing woman with dementia found safe

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carol Sue Banton, who went missing on April 21, 2019, was found safe later that afternoon. (Photo courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Carol Sue Banton, who went missing on April 21, 2019, was found safe later that afternoon. (Photo courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)

CLARE, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County woman with dementia has been found safe Sunday afternoon after being reported as missing earlier that morning.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office found 80-year-old Carol Sue Banton in Clare, a city that is about 15 miles north of Mt. Pleasant, just before 1 p.m.

Banton, of Georgetown Township, had told her husband at 3 a.m. that she was leaving to visit relatives in Chicago for Easter. When family members heard of her departure, they called the Sheriff's Office around 9 a.m.

Authorities said she was unharmed and is waiting for family members to pick her up from Clare.