Missing Ottawa Co. man, 92, involved in crash

UNDATED (WOOD) — Authorities say a man from rural Ottawa County who was reported missing Wednesday was find after being involved in a car crash in southwest Michigan.

Robert Locke, 92, was reported missing after he left home and didn’t return.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it learned Locke had been in northern Indiana at one point, but that law enforcement didn’t find him there.

Then, Friday morning, Locke’s family learned he had been in a crash in the Kalamazoo area and taken to a hospital there. His injuries aren’t considered life-threatening.