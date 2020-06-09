Missing children have been safely located

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Holland announced Tuesday a missing 16-year-old boy and his 8-year-old sister have been found.

Officers say the children are “fine.”

Police say Juan Emerson Garcia-Yax and his sister Emelyn Garcia Yax reportedly ran away from their foster home on East 25th Street between the late hours of May 31 and June 1.

The two children entered the United States in March as unaccompanied minors seeking asylum from Guatemala. Police say Juan left a note for the foster parents thanking them for everything but said they needed to take care of “personal matters.” No vehicles were missing from the foster home, authorities say.

On Tuesday, Holland officers say the Office of Refugee Resettlement is once again working with the children.