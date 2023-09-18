HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A worker died following an industrial injury in Holland Friday, the state’s workplace safety watchdog has confirmed.

The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it has launched in investigation to fatal injury at the LG Energy Solution off 146th Avenue near I-196.

MIOSHA did not release the name of the person who died but said it was an employee of Jesco Inc. out of Mississippi.

On its website, Jesco says it designs and builds manufacturing facilities. A $1.7 billion expansion is under construction at LG.

MIOSHA did not provide details about what led to the death, citing an ongoing investigation. It said such inquires often take weeks or even months.