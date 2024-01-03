GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A car crashed into a salon in Jenison Wednesday, causing minor injuries to one person.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Elite Full Service Salon and Spa along Georgetown Center Drive north of Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township. A News 8 crew at the scene saw the glass doors and windows missing, the front of the building open to the elements.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says an 87-year-old Caledonia woman who was parking in front of the salon accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake. Her car crashed through the storefront.

A customer in the salon sustained minor injuries, deputies said.

The driver wasn’t hurt.