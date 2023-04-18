ZEELAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan furniture company CEO is going viral, and not for a good reason.

Andi Owen leads Zeeland-based MillerKnoll more commonly known as Herman Miller. A video has been circulating online, reportedly recorded during a town hall last month, that shows her dismissing employees’ concerns about bonuses.

Fortune Magazine reports Owen told employees to “leave pity city.”

“Don’t ask about, ‘What are we going to do if we don’t get a bonus?’ Get the $26 million,” she said, apparently referring to a sales target. “Spend your time and your effort thinking about the $26 million we need and not thinking about what you’re going to do if you don’t get a bonus.”

The rant is getting attention not just for what she said but also because Owen herself received a $3.9 million bonus last year.

News 8 reached out to MillerKnoll for comment Tuesday but did not immediately hear back.