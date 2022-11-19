HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A milk tanker that slid off the road in Holland has closed I-196 Saturday afternoon.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the slide off happened just after 4 a.m. in the construction zone at mile marker 55 on eastbound I-196.

The single lane of traffic has been blocked. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and take an alternate route.

The sheriff’s office said milk is being transferred to another truck. Once the milk is transferred, the trailer can be pulled from the ditch.

It’s unclear how long traffic will be impacted.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.