Midland woman killed in crash near Jenison

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old from Midland was killed in a crash northwest of Jenison Thursday, authorities say.

It happened around 1:40 p.m. on Fillmore Street near 28th Avenue in Georgetown Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the 19-year-old was eastbound on Fillmore when she lost control of her vehicle. It crossed the centerline and collided with a westbound vehicle. The 19-year’old’s car was ended up off the roadway.

The 19-year-old died at the scene. Her name was not released later Thursday.

The driver of the eastbound vehicle, a 23-year-old man from Allendale, was checked out by EMTs at the scene but didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

