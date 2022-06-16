GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan state representative will be leaving office for a whole new career.

Rep. Jim Lilly, R-Park Township, announced Wednesday that he will be leaving the Michigan Legislature starting on July 1. He will then start working as the Vice President of Government Affairs for Spartan Nash, according to a press release.

He said he hopes to help the country move forward on labor shortage and supply chain issues.

“I have always been passionate about solving problems faced by families and local businesses in our community, and that’s why I know this is the right time to make the transition to work on these issues in the private sector,” Lilly said in the release.

He started as representative for the 89th House District in 2017 but cannot run for reelection in the fall because of term limits.

“It is hard to leave public service and the Legislature behind to focus on issues at the federal level, but I know this is the best way I can give back and have a meaningful impact both now and for the next several years, Lilly wrote.

During this term, Michigan Legislature lost three other representatives to new careers: Reps. Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn, Mark Huizenga, R-Walker, and Doug Wozniak, R-Shelby Township.