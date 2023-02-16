OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Saying new Ottawa County commissioners clearly violated the spirit of the Open Meetings Act but not its letter, the Michigan attorney general is proposing changes to that law.

In a virtual news conference Thursday, Attorney General Dana Nessel said her office could not find an “actionable violation” of the Open Meetings Act or related laws by new Ottawa County commissioners who in their first meeting of the year amended the agenda to oust the county administrator and public health officer and eliminate the county’s diversity, equity and inclusion office, among other things.

“The actions of some of the members of the Ottawa County Board of Commissions clearly demonstrate a violation of the spirit of the Open Meetings Act and a blatant violation of public trust and the tenets of government transparency,” Nessel said. “It’s apparent that certain incoming members of the board met prior to the Jan. 3, 2023, meeting to discuss the motto change, termination of the public health officer, corporation counsel, elimination of the DEI program and hiring of a new legal counsel, and this was all done outside of the public view and to execute their will without any public interference.”

But, she said, it doesn’t appear they technically violated the law.

“The OMA is intended to protect the right of all Michigan residents to know what goes on in government by shedding light on the official acts of public bodies and enhancing responsible decision making, thus providing government accountability, but it’s not without fault,” Nessel said.

In response, she said she’s proposing that the Open Meetings Act be amended in two main ways: First, to require a public body to post notice and an agenda for a public meeting at least 48 hours in advance and to limit bodies’ ability to modify that agenda except in urgent circumstances. Second, she says the definition of the term “public official” should be changed to include people who have been elected or appointed to public office, even if they have not yet been sworn in.

Nessel said her office had gotten more letters and emails from citizens about the actions of the board than it has ever gotten for any other single public body.

She offered some suggestions for what citizens could do when they object to the actions of elected officials. She said citizens may sue a public body under the Open Meetings Act to challenge the validity of its decisions or seek a court order requiring compliance with the law or preventing further noncompliance. She said citizens could also reach out to the Michigan Department of Treasury‘s Community Engagement and Finance Division at 517.335.7469 if they are worried about how the county is spending money. Citizens can also file to recall elected officials with whom they are unsatisfied after the officials’ first six months in office.