Items on display at a “Merchants and Makers” market (Courtesy: Merchants and Makers)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A market featuring products made by around 100 local vendors is coming to Grand Haven in July.

The Merchants and Makers market is happening Saturday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chinook Pier Park.

Organizers tell News 8 in addition to the vendors, there will be live music and food trucks. Products range from candles and bags to bath and beauty products.

“We say it’s Etsy in person, because it’s so impressive you get such an array of different products and creative ideas all by local makers,” Shyle Lyons, coordinator of Merchants and Makers, said. “Nearly everyone is from West Michigan. We have a handful who come from other parts of Michigan, but primarily West Michigan makers.”

There are several other markets planned in the coming months. To find a market near you, visit the “Merchants and Makers” website.