GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An Ottawa County mental health committee member faces backlash after an email was leaked between him and a writer for the magazine “Rolling Stone.”

Jason Monroe, who was appointed to the county’s Community Mental Health Board of Directors in March, disagreed with the “Rolling Stone” writer’s commentary on and review of the controversial movie “The Sound of Freedom.”

In an email, Monroe asked if the writer had “fallen victim to the deadly woke mind virus.”

Monroe continued to use an ableist slur in the body of the email.

Patrick Parkes, who works with Disability Advocates of Kent County, said he was surprised to hear a mental health committee member use such “antiquated language.”

“I think it’s doubly problematic when you think about individual who we’ve elevated to work in these ecosystems, on behalf and as advocates of individuals with disabilities,” Parkes said. “To have it come from that sort of a platform is even more problematic and troubling.”

Parkes works with Kent County to create more inclusive and universal design across organizations, businesses and municipalities.

He said that historically, society has looked at those with disabilities as less than.

“In history, we made the mistake in sort of putting the disability first as the main identifying. The really heartbreaking issue with that is it dehumanizes and also stigmatizes individuals with disabilities,” Parkes said.

Robert Brown, the chair of Ottawa County’s Community Mental Health Board of Directors, said in a statement to News 8:

“We do not support the use of any word or phrase that perpetuates the stigmatization or prejudice against individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities or other communities we serve. We will continue to inform and educate our board members, staff and the public about the importance of the words we use.”

Monroe declined a request for comment from News 8.