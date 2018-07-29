Men who stopped stabbing: Attack was 'just crazy' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Arturo Delagarza (left) and Jorge Ojeda (right), who helped their co-worker when they saw her being attacked by her husband. (July 29, 2018) [ + - ] Video

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men who jumped in to help their co-worker when they saw her being attacked by her husband said they acted on "instinct."

"I saw her get cut and I ran up to help her. I don't know, there wasn't much thought into it. I just thought, 'Get him away from her,'" Arturo Delagarza told 24 Hour News 8 Sunday.

The brutal stabbing outside CHI on N. Franklin Street in Holland Township could have been deadly if Delagarza and Jorge Ojeda hadn't gone to the woman's aid.

Delagarza and Ojeda have been working at CHI, which makes upholstery for restaurants and business furnishings, for a few months. They were leaving work Thursday when they noticed a 45-year-old woman having an argument with her husband.

"It starts off something little and then out of nowhere, it's just crazy," Delagarza said.

He said the husband, who has been identified as 46-year-old Jesus Salas Rincon, had been hiding in the back seat of the woman's car.

"I look again and he comes to his wife, cuts his wife from her ear to the front of her neck," Delagarza said.

"I run up to him, I grab him, throw him in the side of my truck and then he comes at me with a knife," he continued.

That's when Ojeda came to help.

"I said, 'Let's go, you need to get the f--- out of here, you need to get the f--- out of here.' And he kept cutting himself, cutting himself," Ojeda said.

He and Delgarza said Rincon used two knives to repeatedly cut his neck.

"Saying, like, 'Goodbye' and 'This is it,'" Delagarza recounted.

Rincon then took off in an SUV and led Ottawa County sheriff's deputies on a chase. He eventually crashed and was arrested. In his mug shot from the Ottawa County Jail, a bandage is wrapped around his neck.

Neither Delagarza nor Ojeda were hurt.

The woman was injured, but 24 Hour News 8 was told Sunday she had been released from the hospital to continue her recovery at home.

Rincon is expected to be formally charged this week with a count of assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of felonious assault and a count of fleeing and eluding.