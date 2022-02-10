Memorial for Brendan Santo to be held on GVSU’s campus

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A memorial for Brendan Santo will be held on Grand Valley State University’s campus Thursday.

The university said the memorial will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Cook Carillon Tower on GVSU’s Allendale campus.

Santo vanished on Oct. 29 from the Michigan State University campus, where he’d gone to visit friends. The 18-year-old freshman at GVSU was last seen leaving an on-campus dorm not far from the Red Cedar River, which runs through the MSU campus.

His body was found in the Red Cedar River on Jan. 21.

Santo graduated from Rochester Adams High School in 2021. He played on the lacrosse team and the Rochester United Hockey Team while attending school.

He was remembered in his obituary as “kind, polite, considerate of others, fun, and humble. He was happy to cook a meal to share with friends. He had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. He loved not only his dog Abbey, but all dogs.”

— WLNS, News 8’s sister station in Lansing, contributed to this report.