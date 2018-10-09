Ottawa County

Meijer bathroom peeping suspect charged

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 06:38 PM EDT

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of trying to peep on women in the bathroom of a Holland-area Meijer has been formally charged.

Jarrid Percy-Lahaie was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of capturing or distributing an image of an unclothed person.

The incident happened Friday afternoon at the Meijer on West Shore Drive in Holland Township. A woman said she saw someone point a cellphone at her under the door of a stall and told a store manager. Workers spotted the suspect, who then took off.

Lahaie, 18, of Holland Township, was arrested about four hours later after photos of the suspect were distributed by the media.

On Tuesday, his bond was set at $75,000.

Photos: ArtPrize 10 Awards show
Photos: Ladybug washups in West Michigan
Photos: ArtPrize 10 at night
